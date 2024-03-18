Kabul announces death of eight individuals in Pakistani airstrikes on eastern Afghanistan

Eight people, including three children, were killed in airstrikes carried out by Islamabad on Afghan border areas with Pakistan, according to a spokesperson for the Taliban.



The spokesperson for the movement, which controls Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid, said, "Around 3 a.m. (22:30 GMT on Sunday night), Pakistani aircraft bombed civilian homes" in the bordering provinces of Khost and Paktika, noting that the eight casualties included women and children.



AFP