Russia appoints new head of Navy after Black Sea Fleet suffers at hand of Ukraine

World News
2024-03-19 | 08:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia appoints new head of Navy after Black Sea Fleet suffers at hand of Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia appoints new head of Navy after Black Sea Fleet suffers at hand of Ukraine

The new head of Russia's Navy was formally presented in his new role for the first time on Tuesday at a pomp-filled ceremony, the state RIA news agency reported, confirming the appointment of Admiral Alexander Moiseev as acting head of the Navy.

His appointment follows a series of sustained Ukrainian attacks on Russia's Black Sea Fleet, which is traditionally based in Crimea, which Moscow took from Kyiv in 2014.

Moiseev replaces Nikolai Yevmenov, the previous head of the Navy.

RIA showed video of a ceremony at the port of Kronstadt near St Petersburg where it said Moiseev was presented as acting head of the Navy.

He served on nuclear submarines for more than 29 years and has been decorated at a Hero of Russia, the country's top military award.

He was appointed acting commander and then commander of the Black Sea Fleet in 2018 and then appointed commander of the Northern Fleet in 2019 before taking up his current role.

Reuters
 

World News

Russia

Navy

Admiral

Alexander Moiseev

Ukraine

Fleet

Black Sea

Nuclear

Submarine

LBCI Next
Borrell wants to use 90% of frozen Russian assets revenues to buy weapons for Ukraine
Kate Middleton shown in first video since surgery
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-11

Kremlin refrains from commenting on report US prepared for the Russian nuclear strike in Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-03-05

Ukrainian sea drones damage Russian Black Sea fleet patrol ship near Crimea

LBCI
World News
2024-01-11

Russia's Medvedev warns of nuclear response if Ukraine hits missile launch sites

LBCI
World News
2023-12-26

Ukraine announces destruction of Russian navy vessel in Crimea

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:33

US State Dept approves possible sale of Abrams tanks to Bahrain

LBCI
World News
15:26

US agrees on possible Javelin missile sale to Morocco, say Pentagon

LBCI
World News
14:14

UNRWA head should be able to visit Gaza operations, US State Dept says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:42

White House says US-Israel meeting on Rafah possible early next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:54

Saudi Arabia intends to create fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, NYT reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-26

Hezbollah targets Branit Barracks directly with rocket fire

LBCI
World News
2023-11-07

The United States opposes "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-15

Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:03

Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border

LBCI
Middle East News
04:13

Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:39

Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:37

Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:48

Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:24

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:05

Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More