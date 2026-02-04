News
Zelensky says expects prisoner exchange with Russia soon
World News
04-02-2026 | 14:09
Zelensky says expects prisoner exchange with Russia soon
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday he expected a new prisoner exchange with Russia "in the near future", as Moscow and Kyiv wrapped up talks in Abu Dhabi on their nearly four-year war.
"There will also be a significant step: We expect a prisoner-of-war exchange in the near future. We need to bring our captives home," Zelensky said in his daily address.
AFP
World News
expects
prisoner
exchange
Russia
Next
Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned
Xi tells Trump US must use 'caution' in arms sales to Taiwan: Chinese state media
Previous
