Moscow attack: Two suspects arrested

2024-03-23
Moscow attack: Two suspects arrested
Moscow attack: Two suspects arrested

Alexander Khinshtein, a member of Russia's parliament, said on Telegram on Saturday that two suspects involved in the attack near Moscow, which resulted in casualties and injuries, were arrested in the Bryansk region of Russia after a car chase.

He added that other suspects fled on foot into a nearby forest.

Camouflage-clad gunmen opened fire on the audience in a concert hall near Moscow yesterday, Friday, resulting in the death of at least 60 people and injuring 145 others.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reuters
 

Alexander Khinshtein

Russia

Suspects

Attack

Moscow

Arrest

