Student Protests: Shaping US Political Landscape

Report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



In the United States, massive student protests have erupted, encompassing the most prominent US universities, considered among the most important in the world.

The students demand an end to the ceasefire in Gaza and freedom for Palestine. These protests are not the first of their kind.

1- In the 1960s and 1970s, protests against the Vietnam War occurred, including a strike involving 900 university campuses.

Participation in protests significantly increased in 1970 after the shooting of students at Kent State University, resulting in the death of four students.

Key reasons for the protests included:

- Economic: The US government allocated $25 billion in Vietnam War expenses funded by taxpayers.

- Humanitarian: Massive human losses exceeded 15,000 US soldiers, mostly African Americans, in addition to the imposition of conscription.

- Human rights violations: War crimes and civilian casualties, predominantly women and children.

The student revolution contributed to changing the electoral landscape, accelerating shifts in US government policy, eventually leading to the withdrawal of US forces from Vietnam.

2- In the 1970s and 1980s, protests against apartheid in South Africa occurred.



Students occupied university buildings and administrative offices to dismantle apartheid. They demanded the withdrawal of billions of dollars in investments from companies operating in South Africa. They also boycotted South African products and formed alliances that witnessed global solidarity.



The divestment movement had a tangible impact on US policy towards South Africa, leading to the enactment of legislation imposing economic sanctions on South Africa, including the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act of 1986, which imposed significant restrictions on trade and investment.



3 - In 2003, protests against the Iraq War were organized by students in university campuses across the country. They rejected the war in marches, meetings, and dialogue forums, resorting to civil disobedience and to traditional and digital media platforms. The actions aimed to express opposition to government policies and the human costs of war.



These protests attracted large crowds and evolved into a broader global movement against military intervention in Iraq, but the continued war in Iraq despite widespread opposition. The student movement contributed to a reassessment of US foreign policy, increasing doubts about military intervention and advocating for diplomatic solutions.



All these student protests in the United States have been decisive in changing the course of wars and confrontations. Will they be decisive this time as well, especially months before the upcoming US presidential elections scheduled for November?