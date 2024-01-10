News
Brooklyn tunnel 'fiasco:' Clash and chaos at Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-10 | 10:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Brooklyn tunnel 'fiasco:' Clash and chaos at Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters
These scenes are not of a Jewish man emerging from a tunnel discovered by the Israeli army in Gaza but in Brooklyn, New York, USA. So, what is the story?
The incident is related to the official headquarters of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, which is the world's largest ultra-Orthodox Hasidic Jewish movement.
This headquarters in Brooklyn receives thousands of visitors annually, including students and religious leaders.
Recently, a group of religious students individually dug a tunnel through an adjacent building with the aim of expanding the headquarters.
According to the British newspaper, The Telegraph, this group based their decision on an invitation from a Rebbe for over three decades.
When the officials at the headquarters and some present there discovered the tunnel, they informed the police, and videos spread showing clashes and chaos not only inside the headquarters but also beneath it.
According to a post from the Chabad Director of Media, Motti Seligson, a group of extremist students dug a passage through the walls of the properties adjacent to the Jewish synagogue to reach it illegally.
When attempts were made to close the opening with cement, the extremists invaded and vandalized the premises in an effort to keep the passage open.
According to a spokesperson for the New York City Police Department, those responsible for digging the tunnel were arrested on charges of criminal mischief, trespassing, and obstructing governmental administration.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Brooklyn
Tunnel
Chabad-Lubavitch
Clash
Jewish
Religious
Police
Vandalism
Arrests
New York City
Next
US Envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Lebanon: Uncertainty about pursuing regional stability
Targeting Hamas: Unraveling Israeli assassinations' saga in the Palestinian struggle
Previous
