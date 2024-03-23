US conducts 'self-defense' strikes against Houthi 'threats'

2024-03-23 | 03:36
2min
US conducts 'self-defense' strikes against Houthi 'threats'

On Friday, March 22, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces destroyed, in self-defense, four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Meanwhile, the Houthis fired four anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Houthi-controlled areas toward the Red Sea. 

"There were no injuries or damage reported by US, coalition, or commercial ships," said the US Central Command in a post on the "X" platform.

Additionally, CENTCOM forces executed "self-defense strikes" against three Houthi underground storage facilities in controlled areas of Yemen, targeting capabilities the Houthis use "to threaten and attack naval ships and merchant vessels in the region."

It added: "Illegal Houthi attacks have killed three mariners, sunk a commercial vessel lawfully transiting the Red Sea, disrupted humanitarian aid bound for Yemen, harmed Middle East economies, and caused environmental damage."

"These weapons storage facilities presented a threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region," the post affirmed.
 
 

