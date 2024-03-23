US conducts 'self-defense' strikes against Houthi 'threats'

March 22 Red Sea Update
On March 22, between approximately 4:22 a.m. and 11:10 p.m. (Sanaa time), United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and destroyed four unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.
During… pic.twitter.com/lFHlCaduX3
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 23, 2024
