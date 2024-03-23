Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

2024-03-23 | 07:52
LBCI
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine
Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

Kyiv stated on Saturday that it rejects Russian allegations of any link between Ukraine and the perpetrators of the attack on a music concert hall in a Moscow suburb, which resulted in the deaths of at least 115 people.

Presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak stated on the "X" platform, after the Russian Federal Security Service announced on Saturday the arrest of the attackers who attempted to flee to Ukraine, that "the versions of Russian special services regarding Ukraine are absolutely untenable and absurd."

