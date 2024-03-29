Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM

World News
2024-03-29 | 06:49
High views
Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM
Ukraine receives $1.5 bln in funding tranche under World Bank program, says PM

Ukraine has received a $1.5 billion tranche of funding under a World Bank programme, the country's prime minister said on Friday.

"984 million dollars come from Japan and 516 million dollars from the UK. The funds will cover budget spending for social and humanitarian needs and reconstruction," Denys Shmyhal said on X.

Reuters
 

World News

Ukraine

Funding

World Bank

Denys Shmyhal

