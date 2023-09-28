Decades of hatred between Armenia and Azerbaijan

World News
2023-09-28 | 09:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Decades of hatred between Armenia and Azerbaijan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
4min
Decades of hatred between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have a long history of discord and animosity, largely centered around the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a self-declared republic that announced its "disappearance" by the end of the year, just a week after a surprise attack by Baku on this breakaway enclave.

This announcement coincides with the flight of more than half of the population of the separatist republic.

Here's an overview of the two former Soviet republics in the Caucasus, both of which fought two wars over this small mountainous area, predominantly inhabited by Armenians but internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region has been a source of strained relations between Yerevan and Baku. This Armenian-majority enclave, which was attached to Azerbaijan by Soviet authorities in 1921, declared independence unilaterally in 1991 with support from Armenia.

Subsequently, a war erupted in 1988 and lasted until 1994, resulting in 30,000 deaths and hundreds of thousands of refugees. Baku's defeat allowed Yerevan to gain control of the region and adjacent Azerbaijani territories.

In the fall of 2020, a new war broke out, claiming 6,500 lives in just six weeks. However, this time the war ended with Armenia's defeat, as it was forced to cede important areas in Nagorno-Karabakh and its surroundings to Azerbaijan.

Russia, which mediated a ceasefire, deployed peacekeeping forces to the region. However, these Russian soldiers, numbering two thousand, were unable to prevent clashes and the blockade imposed by Baku for months, which Yerevan claims aims for "ethnic cleansing."

Armenia, a predominantly Christian country since the fourth century, has experienced turmoil since gaining independence in 1991. 

This landlocked and impoverished state has witnessed its share of revolutions, deadly repression, and hotly contested elections, marred by nepotism and authoritarianism among various leaders.

In the spring of 2018, a peaceful revolution brought Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to power. Pashinyan initiated widely praised reforms aimed at democratizing institutions and combating corruption.

Despite his defeat in the 2020 conflict, Pashinyan secured a resounding electoral victory in the early legislative elections held in June 2021.

Azerbaijan, a Shiite state on the Caspian Sea coast, has been under the control of a single family since 1993. Heydar Aliyev, a former Soviet intelligence general, ruled the country with an iron grip until October 2003, when he handed power to his son Ilham shortly before his death.

Like his father, Ilham Aliyev, in power for several decades, has allowed no room for opposition. In 2017, his wife was appointed as the first vice president of Azerbaijan.

Turkey, with strategic aspirations in the former Soviet Caucasus and Central Asia, has made Azerbaijan, a Turkish-speaking and oil-rich state, its key regional ally, cementing their friendship through shared animosity towards Armenia.

Turkey has also supported Azerbaijan's desire to control Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia, with its deep-seated historical animosity towards Turkey, primarily due to the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire during World War I, which claimed the lives of around 1.5 million Armenians, refuses to accept Turkey's denial of the genocide, instead referring to it as mutual massacres.

Russia, the primary regional power, has closer ties to Armenia than Azerbaijan, although it sells arms to both countries.

Yerevan has joined political, economic, and military alliances under Moscow's influence, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

Armenia relies on Russian support, while Azerbaijan, much wealthier, increases its military spending.

This year, Pashinyan distanced himself from Moscow and even organized joint military exercises with the United States in September, due to his frustration with Russia's indifference or inability to act in Nagorno-Karabakh.


AFP
 

World News

Decades

Hatred

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Tension

Conflict

LBCI Next
Ukraine announces downing of 30 drones in Russian attack
UNWTO Secretary-General encourages private sector to support education
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
03:48

Armenian PM accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Kremlin: Putin urges the President of Azerbaijan to respect the rights of the Armenians of Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-21

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of "ethnic cleansing" in Nagorno-Karabakh

LBCI
World News
2023-09-19

Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Nagorno-Karabakh

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:54

EU approaches agreement on immigration policy reform

LBCI
World News
07:46

Joe Biden’s family dog bites yet another secret service agent making it his 11th attack

LBCI
World News
07:33

Zelenskyy says Ukraine's NATO membership is only a 'matter of time'

LBCI
World News
07:18

UN calls for rights' respect of former Nagorno-Karabakh separatist leader in pretrial detention

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-27

Unveiling the treasures: 6 must-see destinations in the Middle East on World Tourism Day 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24

Women caught in the middle: Iran's complex relationship with the hijab reflected in new law

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-20

Reuters: Shots fired at US embassy in Lebanon, no injuries -embassy spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:22

Lebanon's Amin Maalouf Takes the Helm: Elected as Perpetual Secretary of the French Academy

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Watch: The Mayyas returns to AGT stage, stuns audience with a breathtaking performance filled with Lebanese symbolism

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Attempted attack on army patrol near northern border: Driver fatally injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:58

The Lebanese Army receives the first batch of fuel sent by Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:30

Association of Banks: Bank transfers abroad were submitted to the official judicial bodies who have the final say

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:18

Trust in the Central Bank: Mansouri invites citizens to believe in the institution

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:15

New paying options in US dollar or Lebanese lira: The decision that could save you 'big' on electricity bills

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The latest on Qatar's role in Lebanon's presidential crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More