On Wednesday, Taiwan's military simulated a scenario where China suddenly turned one of its regular drills around the island into an actual attack. On the same day, China staged another "combat readiness patrol" near Taiwan.



Taiwan, which China claims as its territory despite the objections of the government in Taipei, says China's armed forces routinely operate in the skies and seas around the island to pressure Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.



Taiwan's defense ministry says Chinese warplanes and warships often carry out "joint combat readiness patrols." It reported another such patrol on Wednesday, involving 22 Chinese aircraft.



In the exercise in front of the media in Taiwan's eastern county of Taitung, troops, tanks, and armored personnel carriers advanced across the ground as explosions rang out, beating back an invading force.



The defense ministry said the exercise "simulated the enemy military turning drills into war during joint combat readiness patrols" with "concealed people" guiding aerial strikes and commando assaults on critical infrastructure and other targets.



"The Critical Target Counter-Infiltration Drill demonstrated the results of our troops' peacetime training," Officer Ko Ting-yi told reporters.



"In the face of increasingly frequent enemy threats, the army has continued to make breakthroughs and strengthen its training, while the troops have used realistic combat training to enhance basic combat capabilities."



Over the past year-and-a-half, China has staged two rounds of major war games around Taiwan, raising fears of a conflict that would drag on the United States and its allies, especially Japan.



China practiced precision strikes and blockades in drills around the island last April after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.



Taiwan's traditional military thinking during a conflict has been to use its mountainous east coast, especially the two air bases there, as a place to regroup and preserve its forces, given it does not directly face China, unlike Taiwan's west coast.



But China has increasingly been flexing its muscles off Taiwan's east coast, sailing warships and flying warplanes and drones there and showing its ability to operate much further away from China's coastline.



Reuters