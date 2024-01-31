News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
8
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
8
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Taiwan's military simulates China turning drills into an attack
World News
2024-01-31 | 05:56
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Taiwan's military simulates China turning drills into an attack
On Wednesday, Taiwan's military simulated a scenario where China suddenly turned one of its regular drills around the island into an actual attack. On the same day, China staged another "combat readiness patrol" near Taiwan.
Taiwan, which China claims as its territory despite the objections of the government in Taipei, says China's armed forces routinely operate in the skies and seas around the island to pressure Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.
Taiwan's defense ministry says Chinese warplanes and warships often carry out "joint combat readiness patrols." It reported another such patrol on Wednesday, involving 22 Chinese aircraft.
In the exercise in front of the media in Taiwan's eastern county of Taitung, troops, tanks, and armored personnel carriers advanced across the ground as explosions rang out, beating back an invading force.
The defense ministry said the exercise "simulated the enemy military turning drills into war during joint combat readiness patrols" with "concealed people" guiding aerial strikes and commando assaults on critical infrastructure and other targets.
"The Critical Target Counter-Infiltration Drill demonstrated the results of our troops' peacetime training," Officer Ko Ting-yi told reporters.
"In the face of increasingly frequent enemy threats, the army has continued to make breakthroughs and strengthen its training, while the troops have used realistic combat training to enhance basic combat capabilities."
Over the past year-and-a-half, China has staged two rounds of major war games around Taiwan, raising fears of a conflict that would drag on the United States and its allies, especially Japan.
China practiced precision strikes and blockades in drills around the island last April after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.
Taiwan's traditional military thinking during a conflict has been to use its mountainous east coast, especially the two air bases there, as a place to regroup and preserve its forces, given it does not directly face China, unlike Taiwan's west coast.
But China has increasingly been flexing its muscles off Taiwan's east coast, sailing warships and flying warplanes and drones there and showing its ability to operate much further away from China's coastline.
Reuters
World News
Taiwan
Military
China
Drills
Attack
Taipei
Aircraft
Warships
Next
Sultan Ibrahim of Johor state sworn in as Malaysia's 17th king
Japan earthquake survivors battle unsanitary conditions with no running water
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Two dead in suspected Israeli attack on Iranian military advisory site in Syria
Middle East News
2024-01-29
Two dead in suspected Israeli attack on Iranian military advisory site in Syria
0
World News
2024-01-26
China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea
World News
2024-01-26
China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-17
Ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza: Israel evaluates its security amidst military assessments
0
World News
2024-01-15
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China
World News
2024-01-15
Nauru severs diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:13
Burma extends state of emergency for six months
World News
07:13
Burma extends state of emergency for six months
0
World News
07:06
Sultan Ibrahim of Johor state sworn in as Malaysia's 17th king
World News
07:06
Sultan Ibrahim of Johor state sworn in as Malaysia's 17th king
0
World News
05:49
Japan earthquake survivors battle unsanitary conditions with no running water
World News
05:49
Japan earthquake survivors battle unsanitary conditions with no running water
0
World News
05:24
US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official
World News
05:24
US expects assistance from Iraq in disrupting funding for Iran-backed armed groups, says official
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-01-29
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
World News
2024-01-29
France criticizes promoting installation of Israeli settlements in Gaza
0
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Caretaker Minister Ali Hamieh Inspects Site of Landslide in Dahr al-Baidar
Lebanon News
2024-01-15
Caretaker Minister Ali Hamieh Inspects Site of Landslide in Dahr al-Baidar
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Lebanon Economy
2023-10-27
Fuel prices see a slight drop
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
Middle East News
11:13
A Hamas official told Reuters that the proposed ceasefire plan includes three stages
2
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
Press Highlights
00:34
Ambassadors of Quintet Committee meet Berri: Common ground on Presidential election urgency
3
World News
12:47
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
World News
12:47
The White House is considering 'multiple measures' in response to the Jordan attack
4
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
Variety and Tech
05:00
From Fairuz to Jean-François Michael: Jana Salameh's bilingual marvel on La Voix Quebec
5
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanon condemns attack on Americans at Jordanian border, calls for regional stability
Lebanon News
10:05
Lebanon condemns attack on Americans at Jordanian border, calls for regional stability
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
News Bulletin Reports
11:41
Quintet Ambassadors Coordinate on Lebanese Presidential Election
7
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
Middle East News
03:21
Intensifying attacks surround PRCS Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis
8
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Middle East News
01:45
Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah says it suspends attacks on US forces
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More