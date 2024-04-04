Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together

2024-04-04 | 04:16
Stoltenberg on NATO&#39;s 75th anniversary: US and Europe &#39;stronger&#39; together
Stoltenberg on NATO's 75th anniversary: US and Europe 'stronger' together

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced Thursday during celebrations marking the alliance's 75th anniversary that the United States and Europe are "stronger" together within NATO.

Stoltenberg spoke amid growing concerns in Europe about US commitment to NATO, stating, "I believe in America and Europe together in NATO because we are stronger and safer together."

