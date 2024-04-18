Russia: No 'evidence' that two individuals detained by Germany were spying for Moscow

Russia has confirmed that Berlin did not provide any 'evidence' to its ambassador during his summons to the German Foreign Ministry earlier on Thursday following the announcement of the detention of two individuals on suspicion of spying for Moscow.



The Russian embassy in the German capital, via the 'X' platform, stated that "no evidence has been presented to substantiate the schemes of the detainees and their potential links to representatives of Russian institutions," considering the German accusations 'baseless and ridiculous.'



AFP