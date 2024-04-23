Azerbaijan asks ICJ to move forward with Armenia discrimination case

2024-04-23 | 06:39
Azerbaijan asks ICJ to move forward with Armenia discrimination case
Azerbaijan asks ICJ to move forward with Armenia discrimination case

Azerbaijan asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday to move forward with a case accusing Armenia of carrying out a campaign of ethnic cleansing, one of two competing cases launched by the foes over their decades of ethnic conflict.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have each sought rulings at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, against the other over the fallout of conflicts dating to the breakup of the Soviet Union, mainly over Nagorno-Karabakh, a part of Azerbaijan once home to many Armenians.

On Monday Armenia asked the ICJ to throw out the case brought Azerbaijan on technical grounds, following a request a week earlier by Azerbaijan to dismiss the case brought by Armenia. Final rulings in either case could be years away, and the court has no way to enforce its rulings.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov on Tuesday told judges Armenia's objections to the court's jurisdiction should be dismissed.



Reuters

World News

Azerbaijan

ICJ

Armenia

Discrimination

Case

