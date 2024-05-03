News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rain in southern Brazil kills at least 31, more than 70 still missing
World News
2024-05-03 | 11:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Rain in southern Brazil kills at least 31, more than 70 still missing
Heavy rains battering Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul have killed 31 people, local authorities said on Friday, and the death toll is expected to rise as dozens still have not been accounted for.
More than 70 people were still missing and at least 17,000 were displaced in the state bordering Uruguay and Argentina, which had nearly half of its 497 cities affected, according to Rio Grande do Sul's civil defense.
In several towns, streets essentially turned into rivers, with roads and bridges destroyed. The storm also triggered landslides and the partial collapse of a dam structure at a small hydroelectric power plant.
A second dam in the city of Bento Goncalves is also at risk of collapsing, authorities said, ordering people who live nearby to evacuate.
Reuters
World News
Rain
Brazil
Missing
Death
Next
US and KSA close to security pact agreement
International Red Cross reports two drivers killed and three staff members injured in Sudan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-12
US journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-04-12
US journalist missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
Lebanon News
2024-04-08
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation
0
World News
2024-04-03
Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'
World News
2024-04-03
Pope mourns deaths in Gaza and Ukraine from 'folly of war'
0
World News
2024-03-20
Russia's attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv results in three deaths, police say
World News
2024-03-20
Russia's attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv results in three deaths, police say
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
0
World News
10:09
WFP: Violence shuts crucial aid corridor into Sudan's Darfur
World News
10:09
WFP: Violence shuts crucial aid corridor into Sudan's Darfur
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-09-05
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
Variety and Tech
2023-09-05
Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Hamas: Netanyahu seeks to undermine truce prospects by threatening to attack Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08
Hamas: Netanyahu seeks to undermine truce prospects by threatening to attack Rafah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18
New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:52
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
Lebanon News
02:52
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
2
Middle East News
00:09
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
Middle East News
00:09
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
3
Lebanon News
03:52
Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis
Lebanon News
03:52
Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis
4
Lebanon News
03:05
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
Lebanon News
03:05
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
5
Lebanon News
04:58
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success
Lebanon News
04:58
Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success
6
Lebanon News
05:19
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
Lebanon News
05:19
Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51
Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More