News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Religious Entertainment
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US and KSA close to security pact agreement
World News
2024-05-03 | 00:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US and KSA close to security pact agreement
The Biden administration and Saudi Arabia are finalizing an agreement for US security guarantees and civilian nuclear assistance, even as an Israel-Saudi normalization deal envisioned as part of a Middle East 'grand bargain' remains elusive, according to seven people familiar with the matter.
A working draft lays out principles and proposals aimed at putting back on track a US-led effort to reshape the volatile region that was derailed by Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the outbreak of war in Gaza, according to two sources who have seen the document.
“We’re very close to reaching an agreement” on the US-Saudi portion of the package, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday, predicting that details could be ironed out 'in very short order.'
That part of the plan is likely to call for formal US guarantees to defend the kingdom as well as Saudi access to more advanced US weaponry in return for halting Chinese arms purchases and restricting Beijing’s investment in the country, according to foreign diplomats in the Gulf and sources in Washington.
The US-Saudi security accord is also expected to involve sharing emerging technologies with Riyadh, including artificial intelligence, according to people familiar with the matter.
The terms are expected to be finalized within weeks, a US official said on condition of anonymity.
The conditions that Netanyahu will face to join a broader deal are expected to include winding down the war in Gaza and agreeing on a pathway to Palestinian statehood, both of which Netanyahu has steadfastly resisted.
US officials hope Netanyahu will not want to pass up the historic opportunity to open relations with Saudi Arabia, guardian of Islamic holiest sites, but are mindful of the domestic political pressures he is under, including keeping Israel’s most right-wing government ever from collapsing.
Reuters
World News
Saudi Arabia
Israel
Security Pact
Normalization
Agreement
Next
Russia shoots down six drones launched by Ukraine
International Red Cross reports two drivers killed and three staff members injured in Sudan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Blinken arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Israel normalization, post-war Gaza
0
World News
2024-04-23
Blinken may visit Saudi Arabia as Biden Administration pursues 'mega-deal' for Saudi-Israel normalization: Axios
World News
2024-04-23
Blinken may visit Saudi Arabia as Biden Administration pursues 'mega-deal' for Saudi-Israel normalization: Axios
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Breaking down the deal: Inside look at the three-stage agreement between Hamas and Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01
Breaking down the deal: Inside look at the three-stage agreement between Hamas and Israel
0
Middle East News
2024-05-01
Khamenei says regional countries' normalization with Israel will 'not solve regional crises'
Middle East News
2024-05-01
Khamenei says regional countries' normalization with Israel will 'not solve regional crises'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
France's Sciences Po university closed over new Gaza protests
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45
France's Sciences Po university closed over new Gaza protests
0
World News
02:24
Russia shoots down six drones launched by Ukraine
World News
02:24
Russia shoots down six drones launched by Ukraine
0
World News
15:12
International Red Cross reports two drivers killed and three staff members injured in Sudan
World News
15:12
International Red Cross reports two drivers killed and three staff members injured in Sudan
0
World News
11:47
Biden: Freedom of speech and rule of law must be respected in university protests
World News
11:47
Biden: Freedom of speech and rule of law must be respected in university protests
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
03:05
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
Lebanon News
03:05
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-04-03
USAID allocates $67 Million in emergency humanitarian aid for Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2023-12-11
Security Council Diplomats visit Rafah border crossing with Gaza
Middle East News
2023-12-11
Security Council Diplomats visit Rafah border crossing with Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
Lebanon News
11:27
US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger
2
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanon calls for international pressure on Israel, focuses on Syrian refugee crisis in meeting with EU leaders - Key statements
3
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
Lebanon News
13:54
On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights
4
Lebanon News
02:52
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
Lebanon News
02:52
Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees
5
Middle East News
00:09
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
Middle East News
00:09
Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus
6
World News
00:44
US and KSA close to security pact agreement
World News
00:44
US and KSA close to security pact agreement
7
Lebanon News
03:05
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
Lebanon News
03:05
President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation
8
Lebanon News
03:52
Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis
Lebanon News
03:52
Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More