120 civilians in the Russian border region of Belgorod have been killed in Ukrainian attacks, according to local authorities.

651 others have been injured since the start of the war more than two years ago.

Belgorod Governor Viacheslav Gladkov stated that among the dead are eleven children.

He further explained that 51 children have been injured, some of whom have had limbs amputated.

Kyiv denied targeting civilians, asserting its right to attack Russia. However, US officials are concerned that attacks on Russian territory could escalate the war.