Armenia, Azerbaijan initiate demarcation process for common borders

Armenia and Azerbaijan announced on Tuesday the beginning of demarcation work for their common borders, a significant step for the two countries that have faced deadly conflicts in the Caucasus region.



A statement from the Ministry of Interior in Azerbaijan stated that a group of experts had begun "clarifying coordinates based on a geodetic engineering study."



Meanwhile, the Armenian Ministry of Interior confirmed the borders' "demarcation process," ruling out "transferring any part of Armenia's sovereign territory" to Baku following the process.