Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun made a striking appearance at the Miss World pageant in Mumbai, India.During her first appearance in the prestigious competition, Yasmina captivated the audience with her elegance and charm, gracing the stage in a stunning blue gown.Later, she transitioned to an exquisite Indian attire.Yasmina continued to captivate people with her grace and style, showcasing her versatility and embracing the cultural richness of the event.Her presence at the pageant signifies a proud moment for Lebanon, as she made it to the Top 40.