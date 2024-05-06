Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take 'firm decisions' to protect its economy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday, following talks in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, that the European Union will not hesitate to take 'firm decisions' to protect its economy and security amid tense trade relations with China.



In recent months, the European Union has increased its investigations into state subsidies provided by China to various industrial sectors, particularly electric cars.



AFP