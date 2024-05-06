Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take 'firm decisions' to protect its economy

World News
2024-05-06 | 07:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take &#39;firm decisions&#39; to protect its economy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Von der Leyen: EU is ready to take 'firm decisions' to protect its economy

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Monday, following talks in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping, that the European Union will not hesitate to take 'firm decisions' to protect its economy and security amid tense trade relations with China.

In recent months, the European Union has increased its investigations into state subsidies provided by China to various industrial sectors, particularly electric cars.

AFP

World News

European Union

Economy

Security

Trade

Negotiations

China

France

Decisions

LBCI Next
Brussels and Paris urge Beijing to 'use its influence' on Moscow to stop Ukraine war
Germany recalls its ambassador to Russia after accusing Moscow of cyber attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-13

Macron and Scholz call for rebalancing trade relations with China

LBCI
World News
2024-04-10

US limits trade with 11 entities from Russia, China, UAE, government notice reveals

LBCI
World News
2024-04-01

China to import more from France amid European autos probe

LBCI
World News
2024-03-21

UAE seeks bilateral EU trade talks with GCC negotiations at impasse

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19

Columbia cancels university-wide commencement ceremony after protests

LBCI
World News
10:10

Russia warns it can strike British military targets after Cameron remarks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:05

Belgian and Dutch students join Gaza protest wave

LBCI
World News
09:03

France sends envoy to Putin inauguration as Berlin boycotts

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:41

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-12-24

Health Ministry: At least 166 Palestinians killed in Gaza in 24 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-02

US Treasury designates five individuals and two Lebanon-based companies for aiding Hezbollah money exchanger

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-05

Lebanon's economic heads set new course for transportation allowances

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:28

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Hezbollah says its drone hits northern Israeli town, casualties reported

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:41

Tensions Mount Amidst Stalled Prisoner Exchange Talks and Escalating Border Clashes

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

Hezbollah announces launch of 'dozens' of rockets toward Israeli military base in the Golan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:19

UN accuses Israel of blocking aid to Gaza amid famine warnings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:38

Israeli army calls on residents of eastern Rafah to move to 'expanded humanitarian' zone

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

South Lebanon Water Establishment: Tasseh Spring project facilities were subjected to airstrikes, limit water use for 'service' purposes

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:10

Biden meets Jordan's King Abdullah as Gaza ceasefire hopes dim

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More