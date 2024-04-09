News
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns
Lebanon News
2024-04-09 | 07:24
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns
Following a meeting of the Central Security Council, Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi confirmed that the investigation into the murder of Pascal Sleiman has made significant progress within less than 24 hours.
Mawlawi emphasized that the security agencies have been actively coordinating their efforts since the initial moments of the investigation.
He urged citizens not to compare this crime to others and called for increased security measures in sensitive areas while awaiting the investigation's outcome, emphasizing the importance of wisdom and prudence.
The Minister revealed that "the car used in the crime had been stolen from Rabieh several days prior" and assured that "the investigation is being conducted professionally and transparently to uncover all aspects of the crime."
Regarding the Syrian presence in Lebanon, Mawlawi stressed the necessity of limiting it, citing that approximately 35 percent of detainees in Lebanese prisons are Syrian nationals.
He reiterated the government's commitment to "enforcing Lebanese laws on Syrian refugees" and urged municipalities "to adhere to directives the Ministry of Interior issued regarding their presence and employment."
In addition, the Minister addressed the potential referral of Sleiman's case to the Judicial Council, stating that "such a decision falls within the purview of the Cabinet."
He also affirmed that "security forces diligently carry out their duties despite challenges."
Mawlawi concluded by calling on citizens to maintain national security and urging security forces to intensify their focus on sensitive areas, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures in these locations.
Lebanon News
Bassam Mawlawi
Pascal Sleiman
Syrian Refugees
Lebanon
Crime
Lebanese Forces
Interior Minister
