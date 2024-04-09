Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns

Lebanon News
2024-04-09 | 07:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Minister Mawlawi calls for restricting Syrian presence in Lebanon amid security concerns

Following a meeting of the Central Security Council, Minister of Interior and Municipalities Bassam Mawlawi confirmed that the investigation into the murder of Pascal Sleiman has made significant progress within less than 24 hours.

Mawlawi emphasized that the security agencies have been actively coordinating their efforts since the initial moments of the investigation.

He urged citizens not to compare this crime to others and called for increased security measures in sensitive areas while awaiting the investigation's outcome, emphasizing the importance of wisdom and prudence.

The Minister revealed that "the car used in the crime had been stolen from Rabieh several days prior" and assured that "the investigation is being conducted professionally and transparently to uncover all aspects of the crime."

Regarding the Syrian presence in Lebanon, Mawlawi stressed the necessity of limiting it, citing that approximately 35 percent of detainees in Lebanese prisons are Syrian nationals. 

He reiterated the government's commitment to "enforcing Lebanese laws on Syrian refugees" and urged municipalities "to adhere to directives the Ministry of Interior issued regarding their presence and employment."

In addition, the Minister addressed the potential referral of Sleiman's case to the Judicial Council, stating that "such a decision falls within the purview of the Cabinet."

He also affirmed that "security forces diligently carry out their duties despite challenges."

Mawlawi concluded by calling on citizens to maintain national security and urging security forces to intensify their focus on sensitive areas, emphasizing the need for heightened security measures in these locations.

Lebanon News

Bassam Mawlawi

Pascal Sleiman

Syrian Refugees

Lebanon

Crime

Lebanese Forces

Interior Minister

LBCI Next
Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation
LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Al Tajadod Lil Watan condemns the killing of Pascal Sleiman - statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Tackling root causes: Lebanese Forces advocate for transparency in Pascal Sleiman's assassination investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Change MPs Condemn Pascal Sleiman's Murder, Call for Justice

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:49

Lebanese Forces party describes Pascal Sleiman's death a 'political crime'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-21

Kafra attack: Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-03-06

Nikki Haley concludes White House bid

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Security de-escalation efforts accompany Pascal Sleiman's abduction: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Lebanese army confirms: Pascal Sleiman killed during car theft attempt by Syrian gang

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

Political assassination? Lebanese Forces Party raises concerns over Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Security sources to LBCI: Lebanese and Syrians were among the group that kidnapped Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:13

LBCI sources unveil new details about Pascal Sleiman's murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:51

Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati reacts to Pascal Sleiman's death: Urges restraint and investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:25

Kataeb Party leader offers condolences to Samir Geagea for Pascal Sleiman's death

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: The targeting of Iranian consulate by Israel is one of the most significant attacks in Syria in years

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More