Putin intends to visit China in May

2024-04-25
Putin intends to visit China in May
Putin intends to visit China in May

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that he intends to travel to China on an official visit in May, as Western countries are concerned about a stronger partnership between Moscow and Beijing.

Putin said during a televised meeting with representatives of Russian business owners, "The visit is scheduled for May."

This will be Putin's first foreign visit since being re-elected in March.

AFP

