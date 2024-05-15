Taiwan reports 45 Chinese aircraft flying near its airspace

World News
2024-05-15 | 02:41
High views
Taiwan reports 45 Chinese aircraft flying near its airspace
Taiwan reports 45 Chinese aircraft flying near its airspace

Taiwan's Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday that it had detected 45 Chinese aircraft flying around Taiwan's airspace less than a week before the inauguration of its new president on May 20.

This is the largest number of Chinese aircraft detected around Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, within 24 hours this year.

Beijing considers the new president, Lai Ching-te, a "dangerous separatist," and tensions across the Taiwan Strait have escalated since his victory in the January elections.

Taipei's Ministry of Defense stated on Wednesday that it had detected 45 Chinese aircraft and six naval ships operating around Taiwan within 24 hours until 6:00 am (2200 GMT).

The ministry added in a statement that "26 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait," referring to the line that divides the 180-kilometer-wide waterway separating Taiwan from China.

AFP

World News

Taiwan

China

Aircraft

Airspace

Beijing

Defense

Ship

