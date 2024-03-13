Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

2024-03-13 | 13:16
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon&#39;s Ogero takes action
2min
Illegal internet networks: Lebanon's Ogero takes action

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine 

In Lebanon, the state-run Ogero authority is selling internet services to around 100 legitimate and licensed distribution companies.

These licensed companies legally distribute internet services to subscribers through state networks or private carriers, paying fees for their operations.

However, they are simultaneously selling part of their internet share to illegal networks, known as "neighborhood roosters."

The illegal networks sell internet services to hundreds of thousands of subscribers without charging the Lebanese government any fees.

This practice significantly drains the state treasury, prompting the Telecommunications Ministry to escalate efforts towards combating these illegal networks, potentially resorting to legal action to secure government funds.

The ministry has requested legitimate distribution companies to provide information about the illegal networks they supply with internet services to control these unauthorized networks.

Consequently, the ministry will charge LBP 550,000 for each unauthorized subscription, with maintenance operations handled by the "neighborhood roosters" in exchange for a portion of the revenue.

So far, not all legitimate distribution companies have disclosed information about the unauthorized "neighborhood roosters" they supply with internet services. Only a few of these illegal networks have applied for authorization from the ministry.

Sources indicate that the Telecommunications Ministry will ultimately resort to legal action, tasking security forces to control these illegal networks and channel funds into the state treasury.

Will the state be able to control all illegal networks, some of which enjoy political and security protection, through the Telecommunications Ministry or the judiciary?

