Commitment to UNIFIL: Lebanese and Italian PMs affirm importance of stability in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-03-27 | 15:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Commitment to UNIFIL: Lebanese and Italian PMs affirm importance of stability in Lebanon
Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni held talks at the Grand Serail during her visit to inspect the Italian contingent operating as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
During the talks held at the Grand Serail, the two leaders discussed the close and historical bilateral relations between Lebanon and Italy and matters of mutual interest in the Middle East region.
Both Prime Ministers expressed their satisfaction with the UN Security Council resolution, which calls for a ceasefire in Gaza during the month of Ramadan. They expressed their hope for its implementation to transform into a sustainable ceasefire.
The discussions also touched upon Security Council resolutions concerning the region and Lebanon, with Prime Minister Mikati reiterating Lebanon's commitment to implement all relevant international resolutions, particularly Resolution 1701 fully.
He emphasized Israel's obligation to fully implement it and cease its violations of Lebanon's sovereignty on land, sea, and air. He expressed deep sadness for the deaths of seven paramedics in southern Lebanon due to Israeli aggression.
The issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and illegal immigration in the Mediterranean region was also addressed.
Both sides agreed on the necessity of international efforts and coordination between the two countries and Europe to mitigate this issue and explore solutions that contribute to reaching a sustainable solution to the refugee problem.
Prime Minister Mikati thanked his Italian counterpart for Italy's continuous support to the Lebanese army and for enhancing its capabilities to enable it to carry out all its assigned tasks.
He viewed Italy's ongoing contribution to UNIFIL as confirmation of its commitment to Lebanon's safety, stability, and territorial integrity.
Both leaders emphasized the urgency of electing a new President, which is essential for implementing the required economic reforms and launching the financial recovery process.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Italy
Najib Mikati
Giorgia Meloni
UNIFIL
President
Elections
Gaza
Stability
Resolution 1701
