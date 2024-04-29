Floods kill at least 20 in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area

World News
2024-04-29 | 04:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Floods kill at least 20 in Kenya&#39;s Mai Mahiu area
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Floods kill at least 20 in Kenya's Mai Mahiu area

At least 20 people have been killed in floods in central Kenya's Mai Mahiu area, Citizen Television reported on Monday, citing police.

Police told the television channel that the number of deaths could rise because of a dam that had burst. Earlier on Monday, the Kenya Red Cross said it had taken several people to a health facility in Mai Mahiu due to flash flooding.

The latest deaths bring the toll from heavy rains and flooding since last month to around 100. Government figures showed 76 people had been killed and more than 131,000 displaced as of Saturday.

Dozens more have been killed, and hundreds of thousands displaced by intense downpours in other East African countries, including Tanzania and Burundi.

Kenya's education ministry on Monday postponed the start of a new school term by one week.

"The devastating effects of the rains in some of the schools is so severe that it will be imprudent to risk the lives of learners and staff before watertight measures are put in place to ensure adequate safety of all affected school communities," the education ministry said in a statement.

The floods have destroyed roads and bridges across Kenya.

A road underpass at the international airport in the capital Nairobi was flooded, but flights were running as usual, the Kenya Airports Authority said on Sunday.

Hydroelectric dams were filled to capacity, which could lead to massive downstream overflow, a government spokesperson said.

East Africa was hit by record floods during the last rainy season in late 2023. Scientists say climate change is causing more intense and frequent extreme weather events.

Reuters
 

World News

Floods

Kenya

Mai Mahiu

Dam

Police

East Africa

LBCI Next
French FM: Gaza ceasefire talks make progress but proceed with caution
Xi Jinping visits France on May 6th and 7th
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-28

Police arrest pro-Palestinian protesters on US university campuses

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-25

Climate change 'likely' behind floods in UAE and Oman

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-04-25

UAE reports illness linked to contaminated water after floods

LBCI
World News
2024-04-25

Australian police charge five teenagers in Sydney cleric's stabbing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Saudi FM: Bilateral agreements with US 'in the near future'

LBCI
World News
06:41

Pedro Sanchez stays on as Spain's prime minister after considering quitting

LBCI
World News
06:38

Russian army announces its control of new Ukrainian village near Avdiivka

LBCI
World News
05:53

Ukraine and UAE conclude talks on bilateral trade deal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-01-28

Fatal shooting in armed attack on Italian church in Istanbul

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-05

Interior Minister sets date for municipal elections in Mount Lebanon on May 12, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-01-17

LBCI's sources: BDL is preparing to declare a monthly withdrawal of $150 for the beneficiaries of Circular 151

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

France's diplomatic efforts: Calming the Lebanese-Israeli border

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:15

Lebanese director Nadine Labaki to join Cannes Film Festival 2024 jury

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:53

Hamas official to AFP: 'No major issues' in movement's comments on ceasefire proposal

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:53

Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: No significant Western action to curb Israeli aggression in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:28

Voicing solidarity: Wave of pro-Palestinian student protests sweeps across US universities

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21

World Central Kitchen to resume Gaza aid after staff deaths in Israeli strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Critical juncture: Gaza war reveals Israeli divisions amid international pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Jordan and France coordinate efforts for Gaza and Lebanon peace

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More