Scotiabank's fund unit halved stake in Israeli weapons maker Elbit
World News
2024-05-15 | 02:14
Scotiabank's fund unit halved stake in Israeli weapons maker Elbit
An asset manager owned by Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia nearly halved its stake in Israel-based weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems in the quarter ended March from a year ago, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
The investment by Scotiabank's 1832 Asset Management had triggered protests demanding the fund manager cut its exposure to the defense contractor amid the war in Gaza.
1832 Asset Management held 1.13 million shares valued at $237.6 million at the end of March 31, US security exchange filings showed.
That stake represented 2.5 percent of Elbit's outstanding shares, according to Reuters calculation.
At the end of 2023, 1832 Asset Management owned 4.2 percent of Elbit's outstanding shares valued at $402.1 million, making it among the top 5 shareholders. 1832 held more than 2.2 million shares in Elbit at the end of March 2023.
Elbit shares have fallen about 4% percent so far this year. The company said in March it expects this year's revenue to be boosted by higher ammunition sales to Israel for its war against Hamas militants.
Scotiabank, the parent of 1832 Asset Management, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
2
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
3
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
4
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury
7
Lebanon News
15:55
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting
Lebanon News
15:55
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting
8
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:15
Israeli army says a civilian was killed by rocket fire from Lebanon
