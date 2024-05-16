Ukraine says it halted Russian 'advancement' in 'certain areas' of Kharkiv

The Ukrainian army announced on Thursday morning that it had halted the Russian "advancement" in certain areas of Kharkiv (northeast), where Moscow launched a surprise attack on May 10, capturing new territories.



Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson for Ukrainian forces in the region, said on television, "The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complex and is developing dynamically. Our defense forces have partially stabilized the situation, halting the enemy's advancement in some areas and towns, but they are still attempting to create conditions for further advancement."



AFP