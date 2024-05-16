Zelenskyy from Kharkiv: The 'situation is extremely difficult' but 'under control'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the situation in Kharkiv is "extremely difficult" but remains "under control," after Russia launched a ground offensive in this northeastern region of Ukraine, following his meeting with military leaders there.



In a Telegram post, Zelenskyy stated, "The situation in Kharkiv region is generally under control, our soldiers are inflicting significant losses on the occupier. But the direction remains extremely difficult," after meeting with military leaders in Kharkiv, located about 30 kilometers from the Russian border.



AFP