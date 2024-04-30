Six killed in gun attack on mosque in Herat, Afghanistan

2024-04-30 | 02:08
Six killed in gun attack on mosque in Herat, Afghanistan
Six killed in gun attack on mosque in Herat, Afghanistan

Six people were killed, and another was injured in an attack carried out by an armed assailant on a mosque in the province of Herat in western Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior announced Monday night.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani wrote on X around 21:00 (16:30 GMT) on Monday night, "An unknown gunman opened fire on worshipers in a mosque in the Guzara area" west of the city of Herat, adding "Six civilians were killed and another was injured."

AFP

