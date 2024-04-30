Six killed in gun attack on mosque in Herat, Afghanistan

Six people were killed, and another was injured in an attack carried out by an armed assailant on a mosque in the province of Herat in western Afghanistan, the Ministry of Interior announced Monday night.



Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani wrote on X around 21:00 (16:30 GMT) on Monday night, "An unknown gunman opened fire on worshipers in a mosque in the Guzara area" west of the city of Herat, adding "Six civilians were killed and another was injured."



AFP