Security Alert: French Churches to Increase Measures for Religious Holidays

AFP

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Monday requested enhanced security measures near churches during the celebrations of Ascension Day (May 9) and Pentecost (May 19), citing "a very high level of terrorist threat."The minister stated in a telegram seen by Agence France-Presse that "ongoing strong tensions at the international level," especially the conflict in Gaza between Hamas and Israel, necessitate "maintaining high vigilance" around Christian places of worship.Darmanin further added that it would be necessary to secure the most sensitive sites with the presence of "static security during the arrival and departure times of worshipers," supported by soldiers.