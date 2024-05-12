News
Evacuation of over 4000 people from Kharkiv in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-12 | 03:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Evacuation of over 4000 people from Kharkiv in Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities evacuated over 4000 individuals from border areas with Russia in Kharkiv in the northeast of the country, confirmed the regional governor on Sunday, following Moscow's surprise ground attack launched on Friday.
Governor Oleh Syniehubov stated via social media platforms, "A total of 4073 individuals have been evacuated," a day after Russian forces announced control over five villages in the area.
AFP
World News
Kharkiv
Ground Attack
Russia
Ukraine
Evacuation
