News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Ramadan
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Floods, landslides kill 26 in Indonesia
World News
2024-03-11 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Floods, landslides kill 26 in Indonesia
Flooding and landslides in the Indonesian province of West Sumatra have killed 26 people, and at least six are missing, authorities said on Monday.
Bridges, schools, 113 hectares (280 acres) of farmland, and nearly 700 homes have been damaged by torrential rains that have pounded down since Thursday, according to the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB).
Footage from the affected region showed homes and stores damaged by the inundation and sections of muddy road that had collapsed into an adjacent river or strewn with fallen trees.
The BNPB's chief arrived in the provincial capital of Padang on Monday to lead coordination and evaluation efforts as well as distribute emergency relief funds.
At least 39,000 people have been affected by floods and landslides in the region, with 26 killed and 11 still missing, the BNPB said in a statement on Monday.
Abdul Malik, the West Sumatra provincial head of Indonesia's search and rescue agency, put the number of missing at six and said it had resumed efforts on Monday to find them.
He said 500 packages of aid, including tents, blankets, water purifiers, food, and hygiene kits, were also being distributed.
With more rain expected, the agency has warned of possible further damage from floods and landslides.
Indonesia's rainy season began in January with the BMKG meteorological agency forecasting a first-quarter peak, particularly on the islands of Java and Sumatra.
Reuters
World News
Floods
Landslides
Indonesia
West Sumatra
Next
Russian embassy in US in contact with State Department ahead of elections
Ramadan Commencement: Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and UAE Declare Monday as First Day
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-12-31
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes West Java, Indonesia
World News
2023-12-31
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes West Java, Indonesia
0
World News
2023-12-15
Indonesia state power firm PLN signs 14 clean energy deals during COP28
World News
2023-12-15
Indonesia state power firm PLN signs 14 clean energy deals during COP28
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:00
US tops global oil production for sixth straight year
World News
11:00
US tops global oil production for sixth straight year
0
World News
10:36
India to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims
World News
10:36
India to implement citizenship law opposed by Muslims
0
World News
10:32
Russia stops South Korean man for spying, TASS says
World News
10:32
Russia stops South Korean man for spying, TASS says
0
Middle East News
09:43
UK considers approval of Abu Dhabi-backed Telegraph newspaper buyout
Middle East News
09:43
UK considers approval of Abu Dhabi-backed Telegraph newspaper buyout
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-03-08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
Lebanon News
2024-03-08
Lebanon's 'icons of change': Honoring Lebanese trailblazers Linda Matar and Giselle Khoury on International Women's Day
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
Lebanon News
2024-02-19
LBCI sources: Quintet Ambassadors to meet on Tuesday at Pine Residence
0
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat
Middle East News
2024-01-18
Israel reports launching interceptor missile at Red Sea threat
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:03
Israel drops flyers in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
Lebanon News
06:42
Hezbollah says stages multi-drone strike on Israeli outpost in Golan Heights
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Challenges of Border Crossing: The Unavailable Booklet
4
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
Lebanon News
12:42
Dar al-Fatwa announces Monday, March 11 as first day of Ramadan
5
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
Lebanon News
07:23
Najib Mikati: Election of president marks beginning, not end, of reform journey
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
Strategic Maneuvers: Assessing Israel's Military Plans Amidst Regional Tensions
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:23
Netanyahu says at least 13,000 'terrorists' among Palestinians killed
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
NATO Maneuvers and European Security: Challenges and Concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More