News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Election in India enters fourth phase as rhetoric over religion, inequality sharpens
World News
2024-05-13 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Election in India enters fourth phase as rhetoric over religion, inequality sharpens
India voted on Monday in the fourth phase of a seven-week long general election, as campaign rhetoric became more strident over economic disparities and religious divisions while soaring summer temperatures was a challenge for some voters.
The world's most populous nation began voting on April 19 in a seven-phase election in which nearly one billion people are eligible to vote, with ballots set to be counted on June 4.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking a rare, third straight term in a contest which pits his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against an alliance of more than two dozen opposition parties, including main rival Congress.
"I appeal to all to vote for a decisive government," said Amit Shah, Modi's powerful aide, and the country's home or interior minister, as voting began.
Polling will be held on Monday for 96 seats in 10 states and territories, largely covering the southern and eastern states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha where the BJP is not as strong as other parts of the country.
Police imposed restrictions on gatherings ahead of the vote in the militarised region, while opposition parties said their workers were arrested, which police denied.
Former Jammu and Kashmir state Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference party, said Modi and Shah "will definitely get defeated" nationally.
Asaduddin Owaisi, a prominent Muslim lawmaker contesting from the southern city of Hyderabad, which also voted on Monday, said the BJP had fewer supporters after Modi's recent "venomous" comments against minority Muslims.
"An individual cannot be bigger than the country. So, Modi is not the country, a country is way bigger than any politician," he said.
Modi has said that he does not oppose Muslims and his government does not discriminate against them.
Analysts have raised doubts over whether BJP and its allies can win the landslide predicted by opinion polls and said that the lower turnout had prompted Modi to change the tack of his campaign after the first phase.
Modi has shifted the campaign's focus from his economic record to accusing the Congress of planning to extend welfare benefits to Muslims at the expense of disadvantaged tribal groups and Hindu castes.
Reuters
World News
India
Election
Religion
Inequality
Vote
Narendra Modi
Bharatiya Janata Party
Next
Kyiv claims responsibility for targeting energy facilities in western Russia, Ukrainian source tells AFP
Western Canada fires cause evacuations, air quality concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-04-26
India votes in second election phase
World News
2024-04-26
India votes in second election phase
0
World News
2024-04-16
India prepares for marathon legislative elections, with Modi in the lead
World News
2024-04-16
India prepares for marathon legislative elections, with Modi in the lead
0
World News
2024-02-27
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
World News
2024-02-27
Israelis cast their votes in municipal elections delayed twice due to Gaza war
0
World News
03:31
India to secure long-term arrangement with Iran on Chabahar port
World News
03:31
India to secure long-term arrangement with Iran on Chabahar port
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:43
Amnesty International accuses China of targeting politically active students abroad
World News
06:43
Amnesty International accuses China of targeting politically active students abroad
0
World News
06:23
Lavrov: Russia ready if West wants to fight for Ukraine
World News
06:23
Lavrov: Russia ready if West wants to fight for Ukraine
0
World News
05:39
Kyiv claims responsibility for targeting energy facilities in western Russia, Ukrainian source tells AFP
World News
05:39
Kyiv claims responsibility for targeting energy facilities in western Russia, Ukrainian source tells AFP
0
World News
03:43
Western Canada fires cause evacuations, air quality concerns
World News
03:43
Western Canada fires cause evacuations, air quality concerns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-05-11
Israeli strike in south Lebanon kills technician fixing phone tower, sources told Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
0
World News
2024-05-12
Evacuation of over 4000 people from Kharkiv in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-12
Evacuation of over 4000 people from Kharkiv in Ukraine
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-29
Gaza death toll reaches 34,488 due to Israeli attacks: Health Ministry
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Stranded Lebanese in Gaza: Lebanese nationals stuck in Gaza await passage
2
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
Lebanon News
09:44
Army Commander Joseph Aoun heads to Qatar
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Israeli internal discord deepens: Is a new plan being formulated for the Gaza war?
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28
Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ
6
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
7
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More