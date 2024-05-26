Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-26 | 12:32
High views
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
2min
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As battles continue in Gaza, the pressure, particularly from Arab countries, to cease the fighting and negotiate a two-state solution is intensifying. But what exactly is the significance of the 1967 borders frequently mentioned in these discussions?

On the morning of June 5, 1967, Israel launched a surprise attack on Egypt and Syria, prompting Jordan to intervene in what later became known as the Six-Day War or the Naksa. This war saw significant Israeli advances and the occupation of additional parts of Palestine. 

The United Nations did not recognize these territorial gains and issued Resolution 242, which called for Israel to withdraw from the territories occupied during the war.

The 1967 borders refer to the boundaries as they existed before this war, meaning the proposed Palestinian state would constitute approximately 22% of the historic Palestine, including the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.

These borders are central to the Arab Peace Initiative, launched from Beirut in 2002, which reaffirmed the call for Israel to withdraw to the 1967 lines and the principle of land for peace. 

Despite the passing years, the land remains occupied, and the recognition of a Palestinian state is still a point of contention, even as it garners incremental international support, which remains a sore point for Israel. 

As Israelis continue to reject the two-state solution and the 1967 borders, Arab nations, particularly Saudi Arabia, are ramping up their push for this resolution. 

This issue is especially pertinent ahead of the upcoming meeting between several Arab foreign ministers and the French President and in light of the recent Arab summit in Bahrain. Saudi Arabia, leading the charge, has firmly stated that it will not normalize relations with Israel unless a two-state solution is firmly established.

Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
Israel's Response to the ICJ Decision on Rafah: Mitigating Strategies and Future Implications
