North Korea: Summit talks in Seoul regarding denuclearization are a 'dangerous political provocation'

North Korea announced on Monday that the discussions held during the summit between Beijing, Tokyo, and Seoul regarding denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula constitute a "dangerous political provocation" and violate its constitutional status as a nuclear-armed state.



A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a release published by state media that "discussing denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula today is a dangerous political provocation," adding that this "violates our country's constitutional status as a nuclear-armed state."



AFP