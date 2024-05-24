Russian army faces difficulty amid street battles in Vovchansk and intense fighting in eastern Ukraine

The Ukrainian army commander announced on Friday that Russian forces are facing difficulty in the street battles they are engaged in Vovchansk, located in Kharkiv (northwest), while also noting "intense" battles in three main areas on the eastern front.



General Alexander Sirsky said in a message via Telegram, "The enemy is stuck in street battles in Vovchansk and has suffered very heavy losses," pointing to ongoing Russian attacks attempting to breach Ukrainian lines towards Chasiv Yar, Bokrovske, and Khorakhiv.



AFP