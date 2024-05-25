News
Russian forces take control of a village in eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-05-25 | 06:40
Russian forces take control of a village in eastern Ukraine
Interfax news agency quoted the Russian Ministry of Defense as saying on Saturday that Russian forces had seized control of a village in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine.
The ministry also stated that Russian forces are advancing in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine after repelling two counterattacks launched by Ukrainian forces.
Reuters
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Control
Donetsk
