News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
North
32
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in gunbattle with militants
World News
2024-05-27 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in gunbattle with militants
Five Pakistani soldiers were killed in gunbattles with Islamist militants in the country's northwest bordering Afghanistan on Monday, the army said.
The statement said the deaths were in addition to two other soldiers who were killed the previous day. It said a total of 23 militants had also been killed in the last two days in what it described as intelligence-based operations on their hideouts in northwest Pakistan.
Reuters
World News
Pakistan
Soldiers
Gun
Battle
Militants
Next
Spain to grant 1 billion euros worth of weapons to Ukraine this year
Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Israeli army reports: Two soldiers killed in Southern Gaza Strip battle
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-19
Israeli army reports: Two soldiers killed in Southern Gaza Strip battle
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-28
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-28
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
0
Middle East News
2024-04-27
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
Middle East News
2024-04-27
Israeli soldiers kill two Palestinian gunmen in West Bank
0
World News
2024-04-13
Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan
World News
2024-04-13
Gunmen kill nine men after abduction in Pakistan
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:29
Poland announces restrictions on movement of Russian diplomats
World News
10:29
Poland announces restrictions on movement of Russian diplomats
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23
Colombia's FM: International community should redouble pressure on Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:23
Colombia's FM: International community should redouble pressure on Israel
0
World News
09:59
Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia
World News
09:59
Kremlin condemns NATO's appeal for Ukraine to use Western arms in Russia
0
World News
09:33
Israel's envoy to Ireland warns of tech sector impact over Ireland's Palestinian State recognition
World News
09:33
Israel's envoy to Ireland warns of tech sector impact over Ireland's Palestinian State recognition
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-19
UAE: Full UN membership for Palestine strengthens peace efforts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-19
UAE: Full UN membership for Palestine strengthens peace efforts
0
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iranian Foreign Minister urges Islamic countries to boycott Israeli products and cut ties
Middle East News
2023-11-01
Iranian Foreign Minister urges Islamic countries to boycott Israeli products and cut ties
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:52
EU's Borrell condemns Israeli airstrikes on Rafah
0
Middle East News
2023-06-22
Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
Middle East News
2023-06-22
Suspected people-smuggling mastermind from Egypt held in UK
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Beirut Port smuggling attempt: Lebanon blocks import of hazardous substances
2
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17:29
Israeli Airstrike in Rafah Kills Dozens of Civilians Amid Claims of Targeting Senior West Bank Hamas Officials
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Circulating without papers: Lebanon's youth struggle for driving licenses
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Legal process: Lebanon nears decision on deporting Syrian prisoners
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
News Bulletin Reports
12:43
Summer soirees: Lebanon's festival season continues to shine despite challenges
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Protests intensify: Hamas announcement sparks Israeli protests and deepens internal dispute
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Understanding the 1967 borders: A push for a two-state solution
8
Lebanon News
05:19
Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election
Lebanon News
05:19
Razi El-Hage to LBCI: 'Axis of Resistance' hurdles Lebanon's presidential election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More