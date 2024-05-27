Five Pakistani soldiers killed in gunbattle with militants

World News
2024-05-27 | 07:36
High views
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in gunbattle with militants
0min
Five Pakistani soldiers killed in gunbattle with militants

Five Pakistani soldiers were killed in gunbattles with Islamist militants in the country's northwest bordering Afghanistan on Monday, the army said.

The statement said the deaths were in addition to two other soldiers who were killed the previous day. It said a total of 23 militants had also been killed in the last two days in what it described as intelligence-based operations on their hideouts in northwest Pakistan.

Reuters
 

World News

Pakistan

Soldiers

Gun

Battle

Militants

Spain to grant 1 billion euros worth of weapons to Ukraine this year
Macron: Israeli airstrikes that killed displaced people in Rafah angered me
