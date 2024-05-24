Building fire kills 14 people in Hanoi, Vietnam

2024-05-24 | 00:32
Building fire kills 14 people in Hanoi, Vietnam
Building fire kills 14 people in Hanoi, Vietnam

At least 14 people were killed and three injured in a fire that broke out at a densely populated residential area in Hanoi early on Friday, police said.

Firefighters managed to rescue seven people from the fire at a five-story building in a small alley in Vietnam's capital city, the Ministry of Public Security said in a statement.

The ministry said it is investigating the cause of the fire, whose victims are yet to be identified.

In September last year, a fire at an apartment block in Hanoi killed at least 56 people, among them children, and injured 37.

Reuters

World News

Vietnam

Hanoi

Building

Fire

Security

