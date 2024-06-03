Chinese Foreign Ministry: We will continue fruitful cooperation with Russia

China said on Monday that it will continue to push for strengthening all forms of mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia and is looking forward to deepening cooperation with it in the oil and gas sector.



A report published by the Financial Times on Sunday, citing three informed sources, stated that Russia's efforts to finalize a major gas pipeline deal with China are facing obstacles due to what Moscow sees as unreasonable demands from Beijing regarding pricing and supply rates.



A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press briefing, "Regarding cooperation between China and Russia, what I want to say is that we aim to bring the interests of the two countries closer together and deepen the interconnection of interests."



Reuters