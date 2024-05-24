News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
South Korea and Japan unveil sanctions over alleged Russia-North Korea arms trade
World News
2024-05-24 | 00:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
South Korea and Japan unveil sanctions over alleged Russia-North Korea arms trade
South Korea and Japan announced on Friday a series of sanctions applied to individuals, organizations, and ships related to Russia's alleged procurement of weapons from North Korea in breach of UN Security Council resolutions.
Seoul's foreign ministry said sanctions had been slapped on seven North Korean individuals and two Russian vessels over weapons trade and other activities between Pyongyang and Moscow.
The Russian vessels had been carrying a large quantity of containers between Russia and North Korea transporting military supplies in a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, the ministry said in a statement.
The United States and South Korea have accused North Korea of transferring weapons to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied the accusations but vowed last year to deepen military relations.
Japan also announced sanctions on 11 organizations and one individual including what it said were Russian groups involved in military cooperation to support Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"Russia's procurement of arms from North Korea violates the relevant UN resolutions that completely prohibit the transfer of arms and related materials to and from North Korea," Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference.
According to South Korea's foreign ministry, one North Korean individual representing a state-controlled company based in Syria held negotiations to promote arms trade with a Russian from the Wagner Group between 2022 and 2023. The ministry cited an annual report by the UN panel of experts monitoring the reclusive state.
Another individual at a company based in Russia was involved in bringing diesel from Russia into North Korea, the ministry said, accusing both individuals of breaching UN Security Council resolutions.
Five other North Koreans helped raise funds to support Pyongyang's development of nuclear and missile programs by earning foreign currency as IT workers, South Korea's statement said.
Reuters
World News
South Korea
Japan
Sanctions
Russia
North Korea
Arms
Trade
Next
US prepares $275 million weapons package for Ukraine
Building fire kills 14 people in Hanoi, Vietnam
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-17
UK imposes sanctions over Russia-North Korea ‘arms-for-oil’ trade
World News
2024-05-17
UK imposes sanctions over Russia-North Korea ‘arms-for-oil’ trade
0
World News
2024-04-12
South Korea, Japan, US hold naval drills amid North Korea threats
World News
2024-04-12
South Korea, Japan, US hold naval drills amid North Korea threats
0
World News
2024-04-11
North Korea expresses gratitude to Russia for ending UN sanctions monitoring imposed on it
World News
2024-04-11
North Korea expresses gratitude to Russia for ending UN sanctions monitoring imposed on it
0
World News
2024-03-29
Russian veto ends UN monitoring enforcement of North Korea nuclear sanctions
World News
2024-03-29
Russian veto ends UN monitoring enforcement of North Korea nuclear sanctions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:13
Beijing accuses President of Taiwan of pushing the island towards 'war'
World News
04:13
Beijing accuses President of Taiwan of pushing the island towards 'war'
0
World News
04:08
Armenia returns four towns to Azerbaijan
World News
04:08
Armenia returns four towns to Azerbaijan
0
World News
04:02
OPEC+ members to meet remotely on June 2
World News
04:02
OPEC+ members to meet remotely on June 2
0
World News
03:38
France: G7 needs to unite to confront unfair Chinese trade practices
World News
03:38
France: G7 needs to unite to confront unfair Chinese trade practices
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
AI.com flips from ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s X.ai
Variety and Tech
2023-08-04
AI.com flips from ChatGPT to Elon Musk’s X.ai
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-09
UN Resolution 1701 implementation: French delegation concludes talks in Beirut amid UNIFIL reduction proposal in South Lebanon
0
World News
04:02
OPEC+ members to meet remotely on June 2
World News
04:02
OPEC+ members to meet remotely on June 2
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18
Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-18
Diplomatic breakthrough: The Iran-US prisoner swap
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:35
Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack
Lebanon News
08:35
Hezbollah strikes back against Israeli drone attack
2
Lebanon News
07:14
LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
07:14
LAF Commander highlights continued Israeli violations, stresses importance of coordination with UNIFIL under Resolution 1701
3
Lebanon News
15:08
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
Lebanon News
15:08
On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06
Israel: We will not be deterred from waging war with Hamas
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:30
International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:30
International Court of Justice to deliver ruling on proceedings related to Israeli attack on Rafah
6
Middle East News
04:19
IRGC urges allied groups to intensify efforts for 'victory in Gaza'
Middle East News
04:19
IRGC urges allied groups to intensify efforts for 'victory in Gaza'
7
Middle East News
11:28
King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran
Middle East News
11:28
King of Bahrain: No reason to delay resumption of relations with Iran
8
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:13
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More