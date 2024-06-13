National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal

2024-06-13 | 03:49
National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal
National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday that Israel supports the ceasefire proposal in the eight-month-long war in the Gaza Strip, and the goal is to bridge the gap with Hamas and reach an agreement soon.

He added in remarks to reporters on the sidelines of a G7 leaders' meeting in southern Italy that the world should encourage Hamas to accept the proposal and avoid a stalemate.

Reuters
 

World News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

US

White House

Jake Sullivan

Israel

Ceasefire

Gaza Strip

Hamas

