US CENTCOM confirms Houthi missile strikes on two ships in Gulf of Aden

World News
2024-06-10
High views
2min
US CENTCOM confirms Houthi missile strikes on two ships in Gulf of Aden

Yemen's Houthi damaged two commercial vessels in missile attacks in the Gulf of Aden in the last 24 hours as part of the militia group's ongoing campaign against international ocean shipping, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday.

The Iran-backed Houthis hit the Tavvishi, a Liberian-flagged and Swiss-owned container ship with an anti-ship ballistic missile, CENTCOM said. 

The vessel was damaged, but no crew were injured, according to CENTCOM.

Two missiles fired by the Houthis struck the Norderney, a German-owned cargo ship operating under Antigua and Barbados flags, CENTCOM said. 

That ship sustained damage, but no crew were injured and the vessel continued on its journey, CENTCOM said.

The Houthis previously said they had hit the Tavvishi and Norderney and claimed to have set the latter ablaze.

MSC Ship Management is the manager of the Tavvishi, according to LSEG data. Reuters could not immediately reach the firm for comment. 

Sunship Schiffahrtskontor, manager of the Norderney according to LSEG, also could not be reached for comment.

The militants have sunk one ship, seized a different vessel, and killed three crew members in yet another attack.

The action also has stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread and destabilize the wider Middle East.

CENTCOM on Sunday said its forces destroyed an uncrewed aerial system over the Gulf of Aden as well as two land attack cruise missiles and one missile launcher in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

Reuters

