Ukrainian foreign minister welcomes US sanctions on Russia

World News
2024-06-13 | 05:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Ukrainian foreign minister welcomes US sanctions on Russia
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Ukrainian foreign minister welcomes US sanctions on Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday he welcomed the US imposing a sweeping new set of sanctions on Russia and praised the measures taken against Russia's defence-industrial base.

"We particularly applaud tough measures against Russia's defense-industrial base and its access to technology and resources abroad," he wrote on X. "Any entity assisting Russia in the production of weapons must be subjected to the most intense pressure."

The US Treasury Department on Wednesday announced new sanctions on more than 300 entities and individuals aimed at cutting off Russia's access to products and services needed to sustain military production for its war in Ukraine, including dozens of Chinese suppliers.

The move is aimed at restricting the Russian military's ability to exploit certain US technologies in addition to targeting entities in Asia, Europe and Africa.

The Treasury also said it was imposing sanctions on key parts of Russia's financial infrastructure, including the Moscow Exchange (MOEX), which operates Russia's largest public markets for equity, fixed income, foreign exchange and other products.

Reuters
 
 

World News

Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba

US

Sanctions

Russia

LBCI Next
Swiss government's hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit
National Security Adviser Sullivan says Israel supports ceasefire proposal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-01

The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war

LBCI
World News
02:01

Study documents high emissions resulting from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

LBCI
World News
10:54

Six dead, 11 wounded in Russian strike on southern Ukraine: Zelensky reports

LBCI
World News
2024-06-10

Russia claims capture of southeastern Ukraine village

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
World News
09:48

Spanish PM: Spanish patriot missile batteries will remain in Turkey

LBCI
World News
09:37

US: G7 leaders reach 'political agreement' on Ukraine funds

LBCI
World News
09:01

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit in Italy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-18

Philippines president says his country to 'vigorously defend' territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

G7 leaders express concern over situation on Lebanon-Israel border

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Multiple parties are contributing to the obstruction of electing a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-11

Israeli strike hits Jouaiyya: Initial toll one dead, six injured (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

US military demands de-escalation as Israel-Lebanon tensions rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Hezbollah mourns leader: Abou Talib's journey from confronting Israel to the Bosnian War

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:50

Israeli Channel 12 reports: 100 rockets launched from Lebanon at Golan Heights, Galilee

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Understanding Lebanon's presidential dynamics: Insights from MP Wael Abou Faour - LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Israel: Lebanon, Hezbollah, and Iran bear full responsibility for deterioration of security at border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Hezbollah drones, rocket strikes spark widespread panic: Sirens blare as Israeli towns enter maximum emergency

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:35

US official stresses efforts to prevent 'full-scale war' on Lebanese border: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
07:16

Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More