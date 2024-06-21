News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia tells US: We need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda
World News
2024-06-21 | 08:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia tells US: We need to talk, but Ukraine must be on agenda
Russia sees a pressing need for security talks with the United States but they must be "comprehensive" and include the subject of Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"It is impossible to rip out any individual segments from the general complex of accumulated problems, and we will not do this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked if Moscow was ready to talk to Washington about nuclear risks.
"So we are open to dialogue, but to a broad comprehensive dialogue that covers all dimensions, including the current dimension related to the conflict around Ukraine, related to the direct involvement of the USA in this conflict," Peskov told reporters.
The United States rejects Russia's contention that by arming Ukraine it has become a direct protagonist in a war aimed at inflicting a crushing "strategic defeat" on Moscow. The US says any negotiations over the war are a matter for Ukraine.
The Russian stance, as outlined by Peskov, is not new. But he told reporters that the list of topics that Russia and the United States needed to discuss was growing.
"Overall, this dialogue is very much required," Peskov said. "It is needed because problems are piling up, and there are a lot of problems associated with the global security architecture."
From Washington's point of view, it is Putin who, in the third year of the war in Ukraine, is adding to the list of security concerns.
Reuters
World News
Russia
US
Ukraine
Agenda
Next
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:25
Pentagon: Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv
World News
00:25
Pentagon: Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv
0
World News
2024-06-18
Ukraine investigates suspected beheading of soldier by Russia
World News
2024-06-18
Ukraine investigates suspected beheading of soldier by Russia
0
World News
2024-06-18
Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine
World News
2024-06-18
Putin says North Korea 'firmly supporting' Russia operations in Ukraine
0
World News
2024-06-16
Zelenskyy says peace talks with Russia 'tomorrow' if its troops leave Ukraine
World News
2024-06-16
Zelenskyy says peace talks with Russia 'tomorrow' if its troops leave Ukraine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:06
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power
World News
11:06
Putin says Russia will develop its nuclear arsenal to preserve global balance of power
0
World News
09:19
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
World News
09:19
Russian, Ukrainian among 3 arrested on spying charges: German prosecutors
0
World News
07:59
Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25
World News
07:59
Kenyan protesters call for national strike on June 25
0
World News
07:49
Zelenskyy hails start of EU membership talks next week
World News
07:49
Zelenskyy hails start of EU membership talks next week
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
Lebanon News
11:24
Iran: Hezbollah is capable of defending itself against Israel
0
Lebanon News
11:45
UN chief: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
Lebanon News
11:45
UN chief: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
2024-04-16
AFP source close to Hezbollah: Field Commander in Lebanon killed in an Israeli airstrike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
Lebanon News
13:15
Israel plans shifting resources North for potential Hezbollah offensive: US officials to CNN
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Cyprus rebuffs accusations of military cooperation with Israel as Nasrallah’s threats spark debate in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
01:13
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
4
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
Lebanon News
16:03
Cyprus stresses commitment to stability amid Lebanon conflict allegations
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Threats to Cyprus against assisting Israel: Hezbollah's past with Cyprus
6
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
Lebanon News
04:10
MP Salim el-Sayegh calls on friendly nations to protect remaining Lebanon, highlights Lebanese loss of decision-making power
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Northern front concerns: Hezbollah provocations prompt Israeli military assessment in the north
8
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
Lebanon News
12:05
David Cameron commits UK support to ease South Lebanon tensions in talks with Lebanon's PM
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More