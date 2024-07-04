Polls open in UK general elections

2024-07-04
Polls open in UK general elections

Polls opened in the UK's general election on Thursday, with the opposition Labour Party the heavy favorite to gain power and end 14 years of Conservative rule.

Polls opened at 7:00 am (06:00 GMT) and will close at 10:00 pm when exit polls will give a strong indication of the final result.

AFP
 

