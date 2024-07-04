News
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Polls open in UK general elections
World News
2024-07-04 | 02:07
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Polls open in UK general elections
Polls opened in the UK's general election on Thursday, with the opposition Labour Party the heavy favorite to gain power and end 14 years of Conservative rule.
Polls opened at 7:00 am (06:00 GMT) and will close at 10:00 pm when exit polls will give a strong indication of the final result.
AFP
World News
UK
Polls
General Elections
Vote
