Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency

21-12-2025 | 05:23
Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency
Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency

The French presidency on Sunday welcomed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to speak with President Emmanuel Macron, adding the terms under which such a conversation could take place would be determined in coming days.

"It is welcome that the Kremlin has publicly agreed to this approach. We will decide in the coming days on the best way to proceed," the Elysee said, after the Kremlin spokesman said Putin "expressed readiness to engage in dialogue" with his French counterpart.



AFP
 

