News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency
World News
21-12-2025 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency
The French presidency on Sunday welcomed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was ready to speak with President Emmanuel Macron, adding the terms under which such a conversation could take place would be determined in coming days.
"It is welcome that the Kremlin has publicly agreed to this approach. We will decide in the coming days on the best way to proceed," the Elysee said, after the Kremlin spokesman said Putin "expressed readiness to engage in dialogue" with his French counterpart.
AFP
World News
Putin
Russia
Macron
French
Presidency
Next
Trump set to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite brewing backlash
Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-11-26
France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency
World News
2025-11-26
France's Macron to visit China next week: Presidency
0
World News
2025-10-23
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks
World News
2025-10-23
Putin seeks 'dialogue' with Trump but vows 'very strong' response to Tomahawks
0
World News
2025-10-02
Macron urges Europe to 'increase pressure' on Russia's shadow fleet
World News
2025-10-02
Macron urges Europe to 'increase pressure' on Russia's shadow fleet
0
World News
2025-11-25
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals
World News
2025-11-25
Kyiv calls Russian attack Putin's 'terrorist response' to US proposals
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:11
Trump set to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite brewing backlash
World News
07:11
Trump set to expand immigration crackdown in 2026 despite brewing backlash
0
World News
03:49
Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies
World News
03:49
Kremlin denies three-way US-Ukraine-Russia talks in preparation: Russian agencies
0
World News
03:14
Australia falls silent for Bondi Beach shooting victims
World News
03:14
Australia falls silent for Bondi Beach shooting victims
0
World News
12:19
Zelensky says US must increase pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war
World News
12:19
Zelensky says US must increase pressure on Russia to end Ukraine war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
Lebanon News
2025-09-30
Lebanon to open overseas voter registration on October 2
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time
Lebanon News
2025-11-15
Speaker Berri faults Cabinet over election law, says vote will proceed on time
0
World News
05:23
Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency
World News
05:23
Putin's readiness to speak with Macron 'welcome': French presidency
0
World News
08:57
Brazil's Lula warns military action in Venezuela would be 'humanitarian catastrophe'
World News
08:57
Brazil's Lula warns military action in Venezuela would be 'humanitarian catastrophe'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Syria warns of halting cooperation with Lebanon as progress continues on Syrian prisoners issue
3
Lebanon News
09:02
PM Salam: First phase of weapons control south of the Litani nearing completion
Lebanon News
09:02
PM Salam: First phase of weapons control south of the Litani nearing completion
4
Lebanon News
11:34
Iraqi PM affirms support for Lebanon’s stability in call with President Aoun
Lebanon News
11:34
Iraqi PM affirms support for Lebanon’s stability in call with President Aoun
5
Middle East News
07:53
Israeli patrol advances into Al-Qunaitra, sets up temporary checkpoint: SANA
Middle East News
07:53
Israeli patrol advances into Al-Qunaitra, sets up temporary checkpoint: SANA
6
Middle East News
10:16
NBC News: Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new strikes on Iran
Middle East News
10:16
NBC News: Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new strikes on Iran
7
Middle East News
12:56
Israeli military says detained suspected IS jihadist in Syria
Middle East News
12:56
Israeli military says detained suspected IS jihadist in Syria
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:00
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:00
Israel's security cabinet approves 19 new settlements in West Bank: Statement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More