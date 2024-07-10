Uganda dismisses UN report's claims it backs M23 rebels in DRC

World News
2024-07-10 | 06:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Uganda dismisses UN report&#39;s claims it backs M23 rebels in DRC
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Uganda dismisses UN report's claims it backs M23 rebels in DRC

Uganda's military on Wednesday dismissed claims in a report by UN experts that it was backing M23 rebels active in the restive east of the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"The allegations are laughable, baseless, and illogical to say Uganda is working to destabilize DRC," deputy defense spokesman Deo Akiiki told AFP. "Our forces have been working together with DRC forces to ensure peace returns to eastern DRC."

AFP

World News

United Nations

Uganda

Military

M23 Rebels

Congo

LBCI Next
Le Pen blames Macron for government gridlock
Myanmar ethnic armed group claims control of town on key trade highway
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-08

Rwandan troops fighting alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-08

Ismail Haniyeh says Israeli military operations could reset ceasefire talks to square one

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-08

US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours

LBCI
World News
2024-07-06

Niger, Mali, Burkina 'irrevocably turned backs' on West African bloc: Military leader

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:33

Le Pen blames Macron for government gridlock

LBCI
World News
06:13

Myanmar ethnic armed group claims control of town on key trade highway

LBCI
World News
06:06

Twelve children killed in South African school bus crash

LBCI
World News
06:01

Germany says Israeli strike on Gaza school 'unacceptable'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-06-11

Wreck of missing Malawi VP's plane found, no survivors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-04

Migration Crisis: Lebanon and Cyprus Facing Shared Challenges

LBCI
World News
2024-06-25

US imposes sanctions on network accused of moving billions for Iran's military

LBCI
World News
06:06

Twelve children killed in South African school bus crash

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israeli strike kills former Nasrallah bodyguard and Hezbollah member, Al-Hajj Abou Al-Fadl Qarnabsh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:30

Lebanon announces public closure on account of Ashura

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:55

Israeli army: Air forces strike Hezbollah target in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:57

Israel says Lebanon rockets killed two in Golan Heights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Kataeb Party backs opposition roadmap amid presidential election urgency

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Commitment to Resolution 1701: PM Mikati's Cabinet session priorities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More