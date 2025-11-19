Speaker Berri calls for UN action after Israeli strike injures students in Al Tayri, South Lebanon

19-11-2025 | 07:21
Speaker Berri calls for UN action after Israeli strike injures students in Al Tayri, South Lebanon
Speaker Berri calls for UN action after Israeli strike injures students in Al Tayri, South Lebanon

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri commented on the Israeli strike that hit the town of Al Tayri Wednesday morning, injuring several university and school students.

He said: “Once again, the Israeli enemy repeats its crime by targeting civilians, children, and students — most recently today in Al Tayri — acting as if it is above accountability.Unfortunately, Lebanon, which remains committed to U.N. Resolution 1701 and the November 2024 cessation of hostilities, has instead become the target of criticism.”

He added that Lebanon must continue filing complaints to the U.N. Security Council, which he said should convene an urgent session to affirm Lebanon’s rights and condemn Israel’s violations, whether through attacks on civilians or the annexation of land.

Lebanon News

Speaker Berri

UN

Israel

Strike

South Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson issues evacuation warning to southern Lebanon residents
Opposition MPs warn of election disruption, urge immediate vote on expatriate voting bill
